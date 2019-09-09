XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

09/09/2019 - 14:39 BST

He’s Got Everything To Be Premier League Player – Aitor Karanka On Leeds United Star

 




Former Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka is bemused by how Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford's spells in the Premier League have not worked out.

One of Bamford's best spells came in the 2014/15 season when he was on loan at Championship club Middlesbrough, who were being managed by Karanka at the time, scoring 19 goals and providing seven assists.  


 



Apart from Boro, the 26-year-old centre-forward has played for Championship clubs Leeds and Derby County and has scored a total of 22 goals in less than a combined two-year time period.

While his goal tally for the clubs in the English second tier is reasonable, Bamford could not score a single goal during his loan spells at Premier League clubs Crystal Palace, Norwich City and Burnley.
 

Ex-Middlesbrough manager Karanka is positive that the Englishman has everything to make it in the top tier, and does not understand why he could not make an impact at Crystal Palace, Norwich and Burnley.



Patrick is goals”, Karanka told the Athletic.

He has everything to be a Premier League player."
 


The Spaniard also believes Bamford's body language, that can at times make him look unmotivated, plays a part in the unfair criticism that he often receives.

Sometimes his body language looks like he’s not motivated but he’s more than motivated", Karanka said.

"When I was in Middlesbrough he was always coming to my office to watch clips and training sessions because he wants to learn."

Karanka is also confident in the Leeds man's quality as a striker, but believes he is a better human being.

As a striker he’s amazing, but as a person, even better", Karanka remarked.

Bamford is currently Leeds' top scorer, with four goals from six Championship appearances, and will be looking to add more to the tally as the Whites look to earn promotion to the Premier League.   
 