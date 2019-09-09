I’ve Still Got Lots of Learning To Do, West Ham Star Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United right-back Ryan Fredericks insists there is a lot more to come from him, but feels there are still things that he needs to learn.



The 26-year-old full-back has played in each of Hammers' Premier League games this season, helping the side to a positive start in the 2019/20 campaign.













Fredericks arrived at the London Stadium as a free transfer signing from Fulham and made 15 appearances in the league last term, with his debut in the top flight coming against Liverpool.



The Englishman, who is now set to make his 20th Premier League appearance, is pleased with how he is faring for the Irons at the moment and is glad that Manuel Pellegrini is keeping him in his starting eleven.





However, Fredericks feels he still has a lot of room for improvement and is positive that there is more to come from him.







“Yes [I’ve played just 20 Premier League games in my career], and there are still a lot of things I need to learn and improve upon", Fredericks told West Ham's official site.



"Last season, I was in and out and played a lot of games against the bigger teams, so I had no choice but to learn on the job and not take your mistakes into the next game.





“I’m happy with the way I’m playing at the moment and the manager is keeping me in the team which is the main thing, but I think there is still a lot more to come than what I’ve been showing at the start of the season.”



While he was often replaced by Pablo Zabaleta in the first eleven last season, Fredericks will be looking to make the right-back position his own this term.

