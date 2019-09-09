XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

09/09/2019 - 17:16 BST

Leeds United Make Claim As Kalvin Phillips Pens New Deal

 




Leeds United have secured Kalvin Phillips on a new contract and claim they knocked back multiple offers of over £20m for him in the summer. 

Phillips was linked with Premier League sides Aston Villa, Burnley, Tottenham Hotspur and Wolves over the course of the summer window, but Leeds managed to keep hold of him.


 



They have now strengthened their position by persuading Phillips to sign a new five-year contract to keep him at Elland Road until 2024.

Leeds claim they had offers of over £20m for Phillips from Premier League sides this summer, but knocked them back as they believe the 23-year-old is key to their plans.

 

The Whites said: "Over the course of the summer transfer window, Phillips was subject to high profile interest from a number of Premier League sides, with the club rebuffing multiple offers in excess of £20m.


 


"The club maintained throughout that Phillips would not be sold, with the midfielder being integral to plans for the future, and the immediate goal of securing top flight football."

Phillips clocked a total of 46 appearances across all competitions for Leeds last season and became a key man under head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

 


The midfielder will be desperate for Leeds to win promotion this season as he looks to press his case for a spot in Gareth Southgate's England squad.
 