Marcelo Bielsa Planned To Change Ryan Kent’s Position If Leeds Move Had Happened

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa believed he could convert Rangers star Ryan Kent into a number 10 if the Whites had signed him this summer.



On 2nd September, the final day of the transfer window across Europe, Scottish Premiership side Rangers confirmed the signing of Kent from Liverpool for a deal worth up to £7m.













While the Gers had made it clear that they wanted to sign the Englishman this summer, they were not the only ones to have expressed their interest.



Kent, who was ready to end his spell at Anfield, also attracted interest from Championship club Leeds along with sides from Belgium, France and Russia.





The Whites are said to have had a £4.5m bid for the 22-year-old rejected by Liverpool on 7th August, the day before the English transfer window slammed shut.









Leeds' highly celebrated boss Bielsa was positive that he could turn the Oldham-born winger into a number 10, had the Yorkshire-based club managed to sign him, according to the Athletic.



While left-wing is his preferred position, Rangers manager Steven Gerrard had used Kent as an attacking midfielder on several occasions last season.





With the Light Blues acquiring Kent's services permanently, the former Liverpool skipper could deploy him in an inside role more often in the 2019/20 campaign.

