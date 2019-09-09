Russian Side Failed In Move For Rangers Summer Arrival

Follow @insidefutbol





Russian top flight side Krasnodar failed with an offer for Ryan Kent before the transfer window closed, with the winger ultimately joining Rangers from Liverpool.



Liverpool made no bones about wanting to sell Kent over the summer and rejected all offers to take the winger from Anfield on another loan spell.













Leeds United looked to land Kent, but ultimately opted to sign striker Eddie Nketiah on loan from Arsenal.



The winger had interest from Belgium and France while, according to The Athletic, Russian side Krasnodar made a bid of £5m to land him.



Liverpool rejected the offer from Krasnodar and Kent ultimately moved to Rangers for a fee in the region of £7m.







The fee Rangers have shelled out for Kent makes him the second-most expensive signing in the club's history, behind striker Tore Andre Flo, who arrived from Chelsea for £14m 19 years ago.



Krasnodar currently sit top of the Russian Premier League, ahead of Zenit St Petersburg on goal difference.



The Russian club exited the Champions League qualifiers earlier this summer and dropped into the Europa League, meaning a meeting with Kent's Rangers at some point this season is possible.

