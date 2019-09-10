Disproportionate – Leeds United MD Unhappy With Sanction Handed Out To Whites Starlet

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United managing director Angus Kinnear has expressed his disappointment at the FA's decision to ban Whites youngster Jordan Stevens for six weeks over a betting rule breach.



Stevens, 19, has been banned from all football activity, including training or interacting with Leeds' staff, for six weeks and has been fined £1,200 after he accepted a charge of a betting rule breach.













It was an independent regulatory commission, consisting of ex-Blackburn Rovers winger Stuart Ripley and former Fulham midfielder Udo Onwere, who presided over the case.



Kinnear, who serves as Leeds' managing director, has termed the FA's decision to ban Stevens for six weeks 'disproportionate' and expressed his dismay at the punishment.



📰 | #LUFC acknowledge sanctions passed down by the FA to Jordan Stevens — Leeds United (@LUFC) September 10, 2019



The Leeds managing director realises Stevens committed a 'foolish mistake' but feels the punishment that the FA have sanctioned is too harsh, while also expressing his discontent at the fact that the two former footballers who presided over the case failed to understand the impact of their decision.









“Whilst we fully recognise the importance of the FA's role in protecting the integrity of the game, we are hugely disappointed in the FA's choice of sanction", Kinnear told his club's official site.



“To prevent a young footballer from taking part in any football activities at such critical period of his career is a disproportionate punishment following a foolish mistake from a young player.





“We are particularly disappointed that the sanction was determined by two former professional footballers who we hoped would have had a better understanding of the impact of their decision.”



Stevens, who made his debut for Leeds in their 2-1 defeat to Stoke City earlier this year, will now be forced to refrain from any footballing activity for six weeks.

