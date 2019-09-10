XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/09/2019 - 15:16 BST

Disproportionate – Leeds United MD Unhappy With Sanction Handed Out To Whites Starlet

 




Leeds United managing director Angus Kinnear has expressed his disappointment at the FA's decision to ban Whites youngster Jordan Stevens for six weeks over a betting rule breach.

Stevens, 19, has been banned from all football activity, including training or interacting with Leeds' staff, for six weeks and has been fined £1,200 after he accepted a charge of a betting rule breach.  


 



It was an independent regulatory commission, consisting of ex-Blackburn Rovers winger Stuart Ripley and former Fulham midfielder Udo Onwere, who presided over the case.

Kinnear, who serves as Leeds' managing director, has termed the FA's decision to ban Stevens for six weeks 'disproportionate' and expressed his dismay at the punishment.
 


The Leeds managing director realises Stevens committed a 'foolish mistake' but feels the punishment that the FA have sanctioned is too harsh, while also expressing his discontent at the fact that the two former footballers who presided over the case failed to understand the impact of their decision.
 



Whilst we fully recognise the importance of the FA's role in protecting the integrity of the game, we are hugely disappointed in the FA's choice of sanction", Kinnear told his club's official site.

To prevent a young footballer from taking part in any football activities at such critical period of his career is a disproportionate punishment following a foolish mistake from a young player.
 


We are particularly disappointed that the sanction was determined by two former professional footballers who we hoped would have had a better understanding of the impact of their decision.

Stevens, who made his debut for Leeds in their 2-1 defeat to Stoke City earlier this year, will now be forced to refrain from any footballing activity for six weeks.   
 