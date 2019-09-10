Firm Choice – Celtic Star Backs Summer Moves For Young Trio

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard has backed Moussa Diaby, Christopher Nkunku and Stanley Nsoki's decisions to move on from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.



Diaby, 20, made the switch to Bayer Leverkusen, while 21-year-old Nkunku also went to Germany, signing for RB Leipzig. Nsoki, 20, meanwhile opted to remain in France, heading south to join Nice.













Edouard also left PSG in a bid to break through into senior football and kick on with his career, and the Celtic striker has backed the trio's decisions to leave the Parc des Princes.



"I think it was a good choice for them to leave, to take a new course and land somewhere", Edouard told French outlet Foot Mercato.

"In order to have playing time, they made a firm choice.







"From the moment we make the choice to leave PSG, we cannot regret it, and we must work hard to succeed", Edouard added.



Celtic landed Edouard on loan from PSG in the summer of 2017 and then signed him on a permanent basis a year later.



The hitman is fully settled in Scotland and explained current Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham and former Bhoys striker Moussa Dembele helped him to adapt to life north of the border.



"I feel good", he said.



"I have friends who are there with me. Olivier Ntcham now, Moussa Dembele before. They helped my integration.



"Today I am doing well and I know almost everything. Scotland, it's fine with me."



Edouard scored 22 goals across all competitions for Celtic last season as the Bhoys won another domestic treble.



So far this term the Frenchman has hit the back of the net six times in eleven outings.

