06 October 2018

26 August 2018

10/09/2019 - 12:07 BST

He's Got What We Need – Everton Boss Marco Silva On Summer Signing

 




Everton boss Marco Silva has revealed that after assessing the strengths and weaknesses of his team from last season, he at once realised what quality Fabian Delph would add to the squad.

Delph joined the Toffees from Manchester City in the summer for an initial fee of £8.5m, which could eventually rise up to £10m, and put pen-to-paper to a three-year deal.  


 



Delph is expected to be handed regular game time by Silva over the course of the campaign and he clocked all 90 minutes in the win over Wolves before the international break.

The Portuguese insisted that besides the footballing qualities that Delph can offer, the former Leeds United man also brings his experience and can be an important player for the squad.
 

“When we looked at our squad last season, we saw some important things Fabian could add”, Silva told his club's official site.



“Not just his football qualities. He can give us different things and will be an important player for us."

Silva though says that what he will demand from Delph is not different from what he will demand from others. 
 


“But what I want from Fabian, I want from the others, too. I demand it from the others."

Delph made just eleven appearances in the Premier League for Manchester City last season and departed the Etihad having turned out 89 times for the Citizens during the course of his stay.   
 