He’s Humble – Billy Gilmour’s Chelsea Progress Delighting Scotland U21 Team-mate

Follow @insidefutbol





Scotland Under-21 international Allan Campbell has expressed his delight at seeing his national team-mate Billy Gilmour shine for Chelsea and hopes that youngster will keep kicking on with his development.



The 18-year-old was part of the Scotland side that beat San Marino in their first match of their UEFA Under-21 Championship qualifying campaign.













Campbell, who was also on the pitch along with the former Rangers academy player, insists that the chances Gilmour is getting at Chelsea are giving the others in the Scotland Under-21 side hope of emulating him.



"He's a great wee player", Campbell was quoted as saying by The Evening Times.





"I've known Billy for a couple of years now as he's been in a few of the camps.



"It's great to get the chance to play with him and I was obviously buzzing for him when he came on for Chelsea last weekend. Hopefully he can keep shining and kicking on.







"He's like any other boy. He's humble off the park but when he goes out there, he always shows his talent.



"In training he works hard but you can see the ability he has a mile off. He's always doing tricks and some of the stuff he does is brilliant.



"I'm glad he's getting the opportunity with his club to play at such a high level.





"I know a lot of the boys here look at him and think if he's getting a chance at first-team level then we can do the same if we keep our heads down and work hard."



Chelsea boss Frank Lampard handed Gilmour his senior debut against Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge before the international break, coming on as a late second half substitute, though he was unable to prevent a late own goal that saw his team leave the pitch with just one-point.



Gilmour will yet again want to be involved for his club when they resume their campaign this weekend against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

