I Think That’s Why We Beat Rangers – Celtic New Bhoy On Derby Win

Celtic new Bhoy Moritz Bauer feels he knows the reason that Neil Lennon's men won the Glasgow derby at Rangers before the international break



The match against Rangers was the 27-year-old's first for the Scottish giants, following his season-long loan move from English Championship side Stoke City













The full-back played a crucial role in helping his side manage a clean sheet in their 2-0 win and was the subject of Jordan Jones' frustration as the Rangers man was sent off.



The loan signing highlighted the atmosphere that was created during the match at Ibrox by the players, staff and fans, and believes it was the secret to success as it helped to foster unity.



"I try to give everything in training and give the gaffer a selection headache. I want to be part of it."



"We had an amazing team effort on the pitch", Bauer said at a press conference.







"For many players it was the first derby and the atmosphere we created with all the players, staff and fans was amazing and I’m really happy with the start.



"The trust and faith the gaffer has shown, and the atmosphere created, I felt such a part of the team and I think that’s why we won the derby.”





Celtic return to action after the international break by travelling to take on Hamilton and Bauer will be aiming to again be involved for the Bhoys.



The Scottish champions have an option to buy Bauer at the end of his loan.

