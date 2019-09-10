XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/09/2019 - 22:24 BST

I Think That’s Why We Beat Rangers – Celtic New Bhoy On Derby Win

 




Celtic new Bhoy Moritz Bauer feels he knows the reason that Neil Lennon's men won the Glasgow derby at Rangers before the international break 

The match against Rangers was the 27-year-old's first for the Scottish giants, following his season-long loan move from English Championship side Stoke City


 



The full-back played a crucial role in helping his side manage a clean sheet in their 2-0 win and was the subject of Jordan Jones' frustration as the Rangers man was sent off.

The loan signing highlighted the atmosphere that was created during the match at Ibrox by the players, staff and fans, and believes it was the secret to success as it helped to foster unity. 
 


"We had an amazing team effort on the pitch", Bauer said at a press conference.



"For many players it was the first derby and the atmosphere we created with all the players, staff and fans was amazing and I’m really happy with the start.

"The trust and faith the gaffer has shown, and the atmosphere created, I felt such a part of the team and I think that’s why we won the derby.”
 


Celtic return to action after the international break by travelling to take on Hamilton and Bauer will be aiming to again be involved for the Bhoys.

The Scottish champions have an option to buy Bauer at the end of his loan.
 