I Was Waiting And Waiting – Newcastle United Summer Signing On Magpies’ Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United right-back Emil Krafth has opened up on his transfer to the Magpies, which had fallen through earlier in the summer Premier League window, before being resurrected.



On Premier League transfer deadline day, Newcastle completed the sign of Swedish defender Krafth from French club Amiens for a fee in the region of £5m.













The 25-year-old was on the Magpies' radar throughout the summer, with the club's scouting team tracking the player's progress, and the club then making their move towards the end of July.



Newcastle were discouraged after Amiens, who had just signed Krafth from Italian side Bologna for around £2m, demanded a fee that was considered too inflated by the Magpies.



ICYMI: New signing Emil Krafth's first interview as a Newcastle United player is available to watch on demand on NUFC TV.



Watch the full interview: https://t.co/nfX98B7ylU#WorKrafth #NUFC #DeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/n3UBms2Wxu — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) August 8, 2019



However, a sudden turn of events saw the Tyneside-based club resurrecting the deal and signing the Swedish international before the transfer window for Premier League clubs slammed shut – leaving Krafth pleased and delighted.









The 25-year-old has lifted the lid on how he had to remain patient as the two clubs looked to reach an agreement and expressed his delight at having joined Newcastle in the summer.



“I was so pleased that the clubs managed to eventually agree on something”, Krafth told The Athletic.





“I knew of Newcastle’s interest from three weeks before I signed.



"I just had to try and be patient while the clubs found an agreement.



"I was waiting and waiting, then finally, in the last few days of the window they did and I’m delighted to be at Newcastle.”



Krafth has played in three of Newcastle's four Premier League games this season and could well keep the right-back spot ahead of DeAndre Yedlin and Javier Manquillo against Liverpool this weekend.

