It’s Not As If He Suddenly Woke Up And Was Good – Swedish Side’s Coach On West Ham Talent

IFK Norrkoping coach Jens Gustafsson has indicated that the quality being shown by West Ham United loanee Sead Haksabanovic is not a surprise and is due to his hard work.



West Ham loaned out Haksabanovic to the Swedish side for the season in January this year, as they looked to hand him the chance to play regular first team football in a familiar environment.













Norrkoping have given the midfielder regular action in the Swedish top tier and his form has recently taken a turn for the better, with the 20-year-old both scoring and providing assists for his team-mates.



Haksabanovic struggled to make an impact in the early part of the campaign, but Norrkoping boss Gustafsson is not surprised by the West Ham talent's performances of late, and says he expected some inconsistency.

Fantastiskt mål från Sead Haksabanovic och kolla in Rasmus Lauritsen i 90+5. Team! ❤️



⚪️🔵 #ifknorrköping pic.twitter.com/GrTjKZM63h — IFK Norrköping (@ifknorrkoping) September 2, 2019



"It is not as if Sead woke up one morning and was suddenly this good, he has worked very hard for this", the Norrkoping coach told Swedish outlet FotbollDirekt.se.







"It is upside down with young players, he has just turned 20!



"You have to expect some inconsistent performances, but if you work all the time with dedication then you finally get to see this kind of performance and it's great to see!" Gustafsson added.



West Ham snapped up the highly rated former Sweden Under-19 international from Halmstads in 2017.



The attack-minded midfielder has opted to represent Montenegro at international level and made his bow in just before making the move to the Hammers.

