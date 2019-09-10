XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/09/2019 - 21:06 BST

It’s Not As If He Suddenly Woke Up And Was Good – Swedish Side’s Coach On West Ham Talent

 




IFK Norrkoping coach Jens Gustafsson has indicated that the quality being shown by West Ham United loanee Sead Haksabanovic is not a surprise and is due to his hard work. 

West Ham loaned out Haksabanovic to the Swedish side for the season in January this year, as they looked to hand him the chance to play regular first team football in a familiar environment.


 



Norrkoping have given the midfielder regular action in the Swedish top tier and his form has recently taken a turn for the better, with the 20-year-old both scoring and providing assists for his team-mates.

Haksabanovic struggled to make an impact in the early part of the campaign, but Norrkoping boss Gustafsson is not surprised by the West Ham talent's performances of late, and says he expected some inconsistency.

 


"It is not as if Sead woke up one morning and was suddenly this good, he has worked very hard for this", the Norrkoping coach told Swedish outlet FotbollDirekt.se.


 


"It is upside down with young players, he has just turned 20!

"You have to expect some inconsistent performances, but if you work all the time with dedication then you finally get to see this kind of performance and it's great to see!" Gustafsson added.

 


West Ham snapped up the highly rated former Sweden Under-19 international from Halmstads in 2017.

The attack-minded midfielder has opted to represent Montenegro at international level and made his bow in just before making the move to the Hammers.
 