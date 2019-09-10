Leeds United Team-mates So Good – Eddie Nketiah

Follow @insidefutbol





Eddie Nketiah has saluted his new team-mates at Leeds United for making his settling-in process at the club, following a loan switch from Arsenal, so easy.



The 20-year-old quickly grabbed the headlines following his season-long loan as he found the back of the net in his very first game for Marcelo Bielsa's side, in the EFL Cup at Salford City.













Nketiah has been on international duty over the last week, with the striker turning out for England's Under-21s, and helping the Young Lions to two wins.



He has made a big impact for Leeds when given time on the pitch by Bielsa, with some fans calling for him to start games and be paired up with Patrick Bamford in attack. And Nketiah is delighted with his start.





“To get the goals in so early is a delight and I am really looking to push on now and cement my place in the team and play week in, week out like I came here for", Nketiah was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Post.







“I just want to keep working hard in training and when I get my opportunities, make sure I show I should be in the team."



The Arsenal star insists that he has been helped to settle down quickly by his new team-mates at Elland Road, with several having taken him under their wing.





Nketiah added: "“The players are so good in helping me.



"If there is something I am not understanding, they talk me through and I feel like it has been a good transition from me and I am sure there will be more to come from me and the team."



“All the players have helped me, it is hard to pick a few. Kalvin Phillips has been nice with me and Tyler Roberts.



"Patrick Bamford is a nice guy, but all the players have really taken to me and it is like a little family there and I am trying to settle in and fit in."



Leeds boss Bielsa rarely makes changes to his starting eleven if satisfied with performances and the odds may be against Nketiah starting against Barnsley at the weekend when the Whites get going again after the international break.

