Liverpool Star’s Representative Holds Preliminary Contract Talks With Reds

James Milner's representative has held preliminary talks with Liverpool about his client extending his contract at Anfield.



Milner, who arrived at the Premier League club in the summer of 2015, and has enjoyed regular game time under Jurgen Klopp, even being deployed as a left-back when needed.













During his four years at the club so far, the Englishman has made 181 appearances across all competitions, playing more minutes for the Reds than any other side he has played for.



However, Milner, who was proved as Liverpool's fittest player by a lactate test conducted by the Reds ahead of pre-season, has his contract running out next summer.





While he is able to sign a pre-contract with a non-English club in January, Milner's representative is said to have approached Liverpool during the summer to find out if they wish to extend his contract.









And the Merseyside-based club have had preliminary talks with the 33-year-old central midfielder regarding the extension of his contract, according to The Athletic.



More discussions are expected to take place between the two parties in the near future.





Although Liverpool stayed comparatively silent in the summer transfer window, they have prioritised tying down star players to new deals over the past few months.



While Milner is in the twilight of his career, but he could be the next in line to be offered a new deal at the club.

