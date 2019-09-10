XRegister
10/09/2019 - 22:13 BST

Southampton Game One To Get Our Teeth Into, Sheffield United Star Urges Team-mates

 




Sheffield United star Chris Basham has urged his team to build on their morale-boosting draw at Chelsea in what will be a tough clash against Southampton this coming weekend.

The Blades ended the month of August on an optimistic note, coming from behind to earn a vital 2-2 draw against Chelsea as they headed into the international break.  


 



Premier League action resumes this weekend with Chris Wilder's side taking on Southampton at home.

Basham is expecting a tough test from Ralph Hasenhuttl's Saints, but believes the clash will hand the Blades a good opportunity to kick on following their draw at Stamford Bridge.
 


"It will be a tough game but following the break it will be one for us to get our teeth into and build on the point we gained at Chelsea", Basham told his club's official site.



The Sheffield United star believes that his side have now shown they can compete at Premier League level, though the Blades must be at it from the first whistle: "I think though in all of the games so far we have shown we are capable.

"I think we have grown into all the games, although I do feel we need to start games better."
 


Sheffield United have so far lost just one of their four league games, winning one and drawing the other two.

The Blades sole league win came against Crystal Palace at Bramall Lane on 18th August.   
 