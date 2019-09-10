Steve Bruce One of Best Man Managers – Newcastle Star Impressed With New Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey has hailed Magpies boss Steve Bruce as one of the best man-managers he has ever worked with and insists the former Sheffield Wednesday manager has been brilliant.



Premier League side Newcastle endured a difficult summer after Rafael Benitez stepped down from his role as manager after his contract with the club ran out.













The Tyneside-based club appointed former Hull City boss and boyhood Newcastle fan Bruce as their new manager, but fans were left less than convinced by the development.



Bruce has been subject to severe criticism due to comparisons with Benitez, a manager who has won major trophies including the Champions League, according to Shelvey, who has been at the club since 2016.





While there is still discontent regarding Bruce's appointment among Newcastle fans, the 27-year-old central midfielder believes the former Manchester United defender has been doing a good job and revealed he is one of the best man-manager he has worked with.







“I understand it [criticism towards Bruce], but I think it’s because of Rafa Benitez", Shelvey told the Chronicle.



“Rafa was such a great manager with a great CV behind him. He won everything there was to win.





“Steve Bruce is here now. For me he has been brilliant.



“The way he involves everybody is brilliant, even the lads who aren’t in the squad.



“He’s probably one of the best man-managers I have worked with.”



Newcastle, who bounced back from two consecutive losses with a win and a draw, face a difficult away trip to Liverpool this weekend and will be looking to come home with a result.

