Steve Bruce Will Have Noticed Him Every Day – Newcastle New Boy’s Former Coach

Newcastle United right-back Emil Krafth might not be the most technically gifted player in his position, but his desire to work hard means Steve Bruce will have noticed him at once in training, believes the Swede's former coach Roar Hansen.



Krafth, 25, completed his move to Premier League side Newcastle from Amiens for a fee in the region of £5m on Premier League transfer deadline day and has made a total of four appearances for the club so far.













While he has plied his trade in France's Ligue 1 and Italy's Serie A, for Amiens and Bologna respectively, the Swede began his senior football career at Osters IF, where he was given his debut at the age of 16 by Hansen.



The 53-year-old, who then coached the right-back at Helsinborgs for two years, is aware that the player is not technically the best in his position, but knows he is an extremely hard worker.





🗣️ New signing Emil Krafth said Newcastle United is a perfect fit for him after he completed his permanent move from French side Amiens on Thursday.



Hansen believes Krafth is sure to have attracted Bruce's attention every day in training and feels that is not something every player can do, while also heaping praise on the defender's resilient character.







“I said when he signed for Newcastle, ‘Give him four weeks and he’ll play’", Hansen told The Athletic.



"And now he’s playing. That’s his character.





“As a coach you notice him every day in training, which is not the same with every player.



"He may not be the best technically in his position, but he’ll work the hardest.”



Krafth, who started each of Newcastle's last four games, will be looking to start at right-back when the Magpies travel to Liverpool on Saturday.

