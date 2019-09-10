Want To Give Neil Lennon Selection Headache, Celtic Star Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic right-back Moritz Bauer is keen to make sure he gives Bhoys boss Neil Lennon a selection dilemma over the course of the season.



The Scottish Premiership champions moved to sign Bauer on a season-long loan deal, with a purchase option, from Stoke City before the transfer window slammed shut.













He turned out in the Glasgow derby before the international break and helped Celtic keep a clean sheet on the way to a 2-0 win over rivals Rangers.



Bauer has his sights set on playing regular first team football for Celtic over the course of the campaign.



"I try to give everything in training and give the gaffer a selection headache. I want to be part of it."



"I hope to be part of the team the whole season", Bauer told a press conference.



"We have a great squad and what we showed in that derby, everyone has to play their part.





"I try to give everything in training and give the gaffer a selection headache.”



Bauer will compete against Hatem Abd Elhamed and Kristoffer Ajer, who have been rotating in the right-back position, for a role in Lennon's preferred starting eleven for the campaign.



The Bhoys are next in action against Hamilton after the international break.

