XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/09/2019 - 12:56 BST

Wolves Clash Will Be One of Season’s Toughest, Warns Chelsea Legend

 




Former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin believes the Blues' upcoming Premier League away match against Wolverhampton Wanderers will be one of their toughest games this season.

Club football returns to action following the international break this weekend and Premier League giants Chelsea, who went into the break on the back of a draw, will be looking to getting back to winning ways.  


 



However, the London-based club face a challenging away trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, which ex-Chelsea man Nevin feels is going to be one of the toughest games of the season.

The 56-year-old is aware of Wolves' fearless approach to every opposing side at Molineux and believes clubs going there will not be considered favourites.
 

Embed from Getty Images


Nevin wants Chelsea to be wary of the threat posed by the Midlands-based club and feels one point would not be a bad return from a trip to Wolves.
 



"Wolves have already shown that they fear no-one, particularly at home, and they will not adapt their style for anyone either", Nevin wrote in his column on Chelsea's official site.

"In fact I do not think any team going to Molineux in the Premier League this season can be seen as strong favourites to win, they have improved that much.
 


"With four home games in a row after this one, a point or three to keep us in the pack would be welcome but I have no doubt it will be one of the toughest games of the season."

Chelsea have won one of their four Premier League matches so far, while Wolves are yet to win a game this season, having drawn three of their four matches.   
 