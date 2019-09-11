Brilliant – Leeds United Supporters Leave Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah Impressed

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United loan signing Eddie Nketiah has hailed the club's fans and is impressed with their superb support, which he says has helped to make the Yorkshire giants like a big family.



Whites fans are renowned for their fierce support and regularly pack out Elland Road, as well as taking up the away allocations handed to them when their team travel.













Nketiah, who joined Leeds in the summer on loan from Arsenal before the transfer window slammed shut, has already noted the Whites fans and the atmosphere they create.



He is also more than happy with the experience he is currently enjoying on loan at Elland Road.



67’ Butland strikes a goal kick into the back of his defender, Nketiah is then through on goal, takes it past the keeper and scores! 1-2 pic.twitter.com/kQg7vHdPFp — Leeds United (@LUFC) August 27, 2019



“The fans are brilliant – come week in week out, it is a great crowd and great atmosphere", the Arsenal loanee was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Post.







“It is like one big family and we all want the same thing with the results.



"It is great experience for me and the team is doing well and we will see where it takes us.”





Nketiah has just helped England's Under-21s to two wins in two games over the international break as he continues to make his case to start regularly for Leeds.



At present, Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa is opting to go with Patrick Bamford as his main man up front, meaning Nketiah has been warming the bench.

