He’s Not Thinking About Newcastle United Now – Agent On Magpies Loanee

Follow @insidefutbol





Agent Roberto De Fanti insists that Achraf Lazaar is not thinking about Newcastle United and his future at the Magpies as he focuses on his loan stint at Cosenza.



Lazaar managed to seal a season-long loan move to the Italian Serie B club before the transfer window slammed shut.













The defender is firmly out of favour at St James' Park and Newcastle, who handed him a five-year contract in 2016, have been looking to shift him off the books.



Lazaar could potentially return to Newcastle next summer to see out the final year of his lucrative contract in England, but De Fanti, who led the talks to take the player to Cosenza, insists the defender is not even thinking about the Magpies at present.



De Fanti, hailing Cosenza's determination to land Lazaar, told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: "He had a period where he played very little. He needed a club that could guarantee him continuity and the desire with which Cosenza wanted him and treated him made a difference in the boy's head."







He added: "We still have a year left on his contract at Newcastle, which expires in 2021.



"At the end of the season we will sit down with them and decide what to do.



"Right now, his and our thoughts are only about being a starter at Cosenza", De Fanti concluded.



Cosenza have picked up just a single point from their opening two games in Serie B so far this season and are in action at home against Pescara on Sunday.



It remains to be seen if the Newcastle-contracted left-back will make his Cosenza bow in the Serie B clash.

