I Didn’t Even Know That – Chelsea Star On Special Europa League Experience

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has opened up on the special feeling he had when he lifted the Europa League last season and wants to lead Blues to more trophies.



Although Gary Cahill was Chelsea's official captain last season, it was vice-captain Azpilicueta who led the Premier League side in the three finals they played; the Community Shield, the EFL Cup and the Europa League.













The 30-year-old, who has taken over as the club's skipper following the departure of Cahill this summer, did not have the fortune to get his hands on a trophy on the first two occasions, but made sure he lifted his first trophy as Blues' captain in their Europa League final against Arsenal in May.



Azpilicueta, like all captains, has expressed his desire to lead his side to trophies and feels it is special to do so, while also reflecting on how it felt to lift the Europa League trophy, having lost two finals earlier that season.





The former Marseille man is proud to be the first Spanish player to win a major trophy as a captain at a club outside Spain, but hopes that it is just the first of many to come.









"It was big emotions when I lifted the [Europa League] trophy", Azpilicueta told Chelsea's official site.



"In that moment you just enjoy it because as a captain I lost the Community Shield and the Carabao Cup final so before the Europa League final I had this inside me.





"You want to win trophies and leading the team is something special.



"I was the first Spanish player to do that in a team abroad.



"I did not even know that before but they told me that afterwards and it was a big achievement of which I am really proud.



"I had strong feelings because to win a trophy being captain is something special and hopefully there are many more to come."



Chelsea are competing in the Champions League, the FA Cup and the EFL Cup, along with the Premier League, this season and Azpilicueta will be looking to lead the side more silverware.

