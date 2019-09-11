I Played My Best Football At Liverpool, Former Reds Midfielder Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool midfielder Mohamed Sissoko has revealed his spell with the Reds saw him play the best football of his career and admits that he never expected to play in a midfield with the likes of Steven Gerrard, Xabi Alonso and Javier Mascherano.



Liverpool fans often chanted, 'Woah, woah, woah. We've got the best midfield in the world. We've got Xabi Alonso, Momo Sissoko, Gerrard and Mascherano!', during Sissoko's time at the club.













This chant is no longer sung by the Liverpool fans, but it echoed around Anfield in 2007 when the four midfielders, who are no longer at the club, played together.



Alonso, Sissoko, Gerrard and Mascherano played together for a brief one year period between February 2007 and January 2008, much to the delight of the Reds faithful.



"I was very shocked because I didn't know how much love the Liverpool supporters had for me." 🔴



Interview with @sissokomomo ⤵️https://t.co/munw6mhKHd — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 10, 2019



Although the four midfielders no longer ply their trade for Liverpool, Sissoko, who left the side in 2008, still has fond memories of his time at Anfield.









The 33-year-old has revealed that he never thought he would play alongside the likes of Alonso, Gerrard and Mascherano and feels he played his best football during his time at Liverpool.



"It was amazing to play with these kind of players", Sissoko told Liverpool's official site.





"I never thought one day I was going to play with Steven Gerrard, Xabi Alonso or Mascherano. I enjoyed it a lot.



"For me, it was the best time. It was my best football, I played very good.



"From there, my name became big. After I went to Juventus, but in Liverpool was my best football, to be honest."



Sissoko is currently without a club after leaving FC Sochaux, Mascherano plays for Chinese side Hebei China Fortuna, while Gerrard and Alonso are managing Rangers and Real Sociedad B, respectively.

