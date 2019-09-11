XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

11/09/2019 - 12:35 BST

Impressed With You – Message From Steven Gerrard Filters Through To 17-Year-Old

 




Rangers talent James Maxwell was told by the Gers' head of youth, Craig Mulholland, that Steven Gerrard waw impressed with his performance against Partick Thistle for the development squad.

Gerrard, who took charge of the Scottish Premiership club last year, takes close note of the youth set-up at Rangers and is keen to provide a pathway into the first team for those able to take it.


 



Gerrard has chopped and changed between Borna Barisic and Jon Flanagan at left-back, suggesting there may be a chance for Maxwell.

The 17-year-old has been putting in the hard yards at youth level and Gerrard took keen notice of his display for the development squad at Firhill.
 


The left-back, who signed a fresh deal with the club until 2021 in July, also turned out against Fleetwood Town Under-23s and Ajax Under-19s last month.



Maxwell's display against Partick Thistle at Firhill on 27th August caught Gerrard's eye and the youngster was informed by Rangers' head of youth, Mulholland, that the Light Blues boss was impressed with him, according to The Athletic.

The young Scotsman's performances against the likes of Fleetwood, Patrick Thistle and Ajax, against whom he scored the opener, saw him get rewarded with promotion to first team training this week.
 


Rangers switched Maxwell's position when he arrived at the club, converting him from a left winger into a full-back.

He is yet to be called up by Scotland's Under-19s however, despite his displays.   
 