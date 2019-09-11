Leeds United Announce New Contracts For Senior Duo

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have locked down defender Liam Cooper and full-back Stuart Dallas down on new contracts at Elland Road.



Cooper, who has been a key man in the heart of Marcelo Bielsa's defensive set-up in Yorkshire, has put pen to paper to a five-year contract to keep him at the club through until the summer of 2024.













Leeds have also made sure to keep Dallas under lock and key at Elland Road, with the Northern Ireland international also penning a fresh agreement.



Dallas' contract at Leeds is now due to run for the next four years, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2023.

✍️ | #LUFC are delighted to announce Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas have signed new contracts with the club — Leeds United (@LUFC) September 11, 2019



The contract news comes hot on the heels of Leeds securing highly-rated midfielder Kalvin Phillips on a new contract.







Now two senior players have signed on the dotted line, handing Leeds a boost as they prepare to get going again in the Championship following the international break.



The Whites, who went into the international break on the back of a home loss against Swansea City, resume their Championship campaign against Barnsley on Sunday.



Bielsa's men are in action at Oakwell on Sunday as they look to return to winning ways.

