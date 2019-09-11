New Balance Ready To Break Bank To Stop Nike Clinching Liverpool Kit Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





New Balance are desperate to make sure they do not lose their kit deal with Liverpool to rivals Nike and will break the bank to keep the Reds on their books.



Liverpool's current deal with New Balance comes to an end on 30th June 2020 and it has been speculated the current shirts produced by the company could be their last.













Nike have been linked with a big-money move to reach an agreement with Liverpool and it was claimed earlier this year that they are in advanced talks with Liverpool over a new long-term kit deal.



Liverpool currently bank £45m a year from their agreement with New Balance, but it has been claimed a deal with Nike would exceed Manchester United £750m ten-year agreement with Adidas and become the most lucrative ever for a Premier League side.



However, New Balance believe they must keep hold of Liverpool and cannot afford to lose the Reds from their books, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.







New Balance have kit deals with Athletic Bilbao, Celtic, Nantes, Lille and FC Porto, and feel they must keep Liverpool as they need to hold on to a European giant; they feel losing Liverpool would undermine their ambitions.



The company are claimed to have a preference clause in their agreement with Liverpool which means if they match the sum offered by competitors, such as Nike, they can retain the Reds.



New Balance are now ready to break the bank to make sure they keep their deal with Liverpool going beyond next summer.

