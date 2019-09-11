XRegister
11/09/2019 - 21:44 BST

Photo: Thanks For The Confidence, Rangers New Boy Tells Club

 




Rangers new boy Umaro Balde has vowed not to let the Gers down and thanked the club for the opportunity to pull on the light blue shirt. 

The Gers completed the signing of Balde from Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon at the end of August and have drafted him into the club's Under-18s ranks.


 



Sporting Lisbon allowed Balde to move to Rangers on a free transfer, but in exchange for a 20 per cent sell-on clause, meaning they are still invested in his future.

The midfielder has now taken to social media to express his delight with his move to Rangers, thanking the side for their confidence and vowing not to let the club down.

 


Balde wrote on Twitter: "I am very happy to join this great club which is Rangers.


 


"[I] wanted to thank [them] for the opportunity and for having so much confidence in me.

"I will not disappoint", the Portuguese added.

 


Balde will now be looking to settle quickly in Scotland and then kick on in the youth ranks at Rangers, with Gers boss Steven Gerrard having shown he is not afraid of giving young talents first team opportunities.

Sporting Lisbon are also claimed to have put in a special clause into the agreement to let Balde move to Rangers which presents the Gers from selling him to either Benfica or FC Porto, the Portuguese side's two main domestic rivals.
 