Serie A Side’s Interest In Manchester United Star Genuine, Working On Contract Offer

Juventus are preparing a contract offer for Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, whose current deal with the Red Devils runs out next summer.



Manchester United have been trying to tie star goalkeeper De Gea to a new deal recently and found a breakthrough when the two parties agreed terms in principle in July, with the new deal said to be worth £375,000 per week, plus add-ons.













Almost two months have passed and the Spanish goalkeeper, who has his current contract with the Red Devils coming to an end next summer, is yet to put pen to paper.



While there is concern among some fans regarding the delay in the player signing a new deal, Manchester United are close to announcing a new deal for the 28-year-old goalkeeper, according to The Athletic.





However, Juventus are on the scene and are preparing their own contract offer for De Gea in a bid to tempt him to end his spell at Old Trafford.







Due to De Gea's contractual situation, he could put pen to paper to a pre-contractual agreement with Juventus in January.



The Italian champions have taken advantage of a host of players running down their contracts in recent years and this summer landed Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot.





While Manchester United are hopeful of tying De Gea to a new contract soon, Juventus will be looking to take advantage of the delay, with all eyes on what the Spanish shot-stopper chooses to do.

