They Don’t Have It, It’s Worrying – Former Chelsea Star Fretting About Blues Lacking This

Former Chelsea midfielder Quique de Lucas is worried about the lack of a star figure in the current Blues squad and is crossing his fingers that Christian Pulisic can turn on the style.



The Blues, under the management of club legend Frank Lampard, have kicked off their league campaign in a way they would not have wished for.













The London-based club have won just one of their four games so far and sit eleventh in the league with five points, leading De Lucas, who plied his trade for the Blues in the 2002/03 campaign to be worried about the lack of a star figure like Gianfranco Zola.



The 41-year-old believes that Chelsea, who lost Eden Hazard to Real Madrid in the summer, do not have a player who can be the X-factor, though he is hoping new arrival Pulisic can step up.



“They don’t have that star figure we had on the pitch in Zola”, De Lucas told The Athletic.







“That is worrying. They need to find it. Chelsea need to find that X-factor. Maybe it will be Christian Pulisic.



“It’s difficult. No-one has that experience."





Although looking for Pulisic to make a difference, De Lucas feels Lampard, who knows what it means to play for the club, is the man who can have an immediate impact.



"For me, the one that can make the difference, albeit in a different way, has to be Frank", the former Espanyol midfielder stated.



"The fact he was part of the 2002-03 side who did it having only signed myself has to help him.



"He knows the club, what it means to play for the Chelsea shirt.



“The young players have to learn that when you put the Chelsea top on, everyone is going to try to beat you.



"You have to be right at the top to win games.”



Chelsea face a challenging away trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the league this weekend, followed by four home games, which they will look to take advantage of.

