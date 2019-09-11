XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

11/09/2019 - 11:51 BST

This Is Why We Didn’t Sign Laurent Koscielny From Arsenal – Rennes Supremo

 




Rennes president Olivier Letang has revealed why the French club did not sign Laurent Koscielny from Arsenal this summer, with the centre-back ultimately joining Bordeaux.

This summer saw 34-year-old defender Koscielny force his way out of Premier League giants Arsenal, ending his nine-year spell with the Gunners.  


 



While the Frenchman went on strike to leave Arsenal, French Ligue 1 clubs Rennes and Bordeaux expressed their interest in signing him.

The centre-back ended up signing for Les Girondins, but Rennes had already pulled out of the race by then.
 


Letang, who serves as the president for Rennes, has revealed that they stopped chasing Koscielny due to his age and also the length of contract put on the table for him by Bordeaux.



"It is us who stopped the chase at one point", Letang said on TVR's En Pleine Lucarne programme.

"We took a step back because Laurent is 34 years old and he signed a five-year contract at Bordeaux.
 


"We did not want, as a club, to make such a long commitment."

Koscielny, who joined Bordeaux for a fee in the region of £4.6m, split opinion amongst Arsenal fans due to the way he pushed to leave the Emirates Stadium.

He made over 350 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal and won the FA Cup twice.
 