06 October 2018

26 August 2018

11/09/2019 - 17:25 BST

Top Kid, One To Watch – Rangers Coach On Liverpool Teenager

 




Rangers first team coach Michael Beale has picked out Liverpool talent Paul Glatzel as one to watch after he put pen to paper to a new contract with the Reds. 

The 18-year-old striker is currently working his way back to full fitness following a knee injury he picked up earlier this year and which promises to leave him sidelined for a significant period of time.


 



Despite Glatzel being out injured, Liverpool have had no hesitation in handing him a new long-term contract to keep him at the club and offer him stability as he looks to recover.

Beale, a former Liverpool academy coach who is well aware of the striker's potential, is pleased to see the Reds hand him a new contract.

 


The Gers first team coach wrote on Twitter: "Congratulations to young Paul – great news to see him sign a new contract at LFC – suffered a cruel injury in the summer, but looking forward to seeing how he recovers and develops in the next 2-3yrs.


 


"One to keep an eye on! Top kid", Beale added.

Glatzel scored a whopping 28 goals for Liverpool's Under-18s in the course of the 2018/19 campaign and Jurgen Klopp had begun to introduce the teenager to his first team squad.

 


The striker also helped Liverpool to win the FA Youth Cup last term as he top scored in the competition with eight goals.

Glatzel will now be bidding to recover from injury as quickly as possible as he looks to get his development at Liverpool firmly back on track.
 