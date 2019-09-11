Unprofessional, Like Pub Talk – Liverpool Throw-in Coach On Andy Gray Criticism

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark believes it was unprofessional from ex-Everton man Andy Gray to ridicule his appointment by Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.



When news came out last year that Premier League side Liverpool had employed a throw-in coach, it was received with bemusement from some and criticism from others.













One among those to criticise the appointment was former Everton striker Gray, who scoffed at the concept of a throw-in coach.



Gronnemark, who remains as a throw-in coach at the Merseyside-based club, was not affected by the 63-year-old's view and wishes instead that Gray had been keen to learn more about his role.





Gronnemark feels Gray was being unprofessional when he laughed at Liverpool's decision to bring in a throw-in coach last year.









“It didn’t bother me, I actually felt a little bit sorry for Andy Gray”, Gronnemark told The Athletic.



“If a guy looks at something new and doesn’t understand it, you have two choices. Either laugh at it or try to find out more about it.





"I just wish he’d been a bit more curious and asked why would a world-class coach like Jurgen Klopp invite him? It would have made a good feature on their show.



“Instead it was a bit like they were talking in the pub after drinking 10 pints. I think it was unprofessional.



"Some people hoped I’d be angry but I wasn’t. The internet answered for me with the reaction he got."



Having impressed during his time with Liverpool, Gronnemark has been employed by the Reds for the whole of ongoing 2019/20 season.

