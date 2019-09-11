XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

11/09/2019 - 16:45 BST

Unprofessional, Like Pub Talk – Liverpool Throw-in Coach On Andy Gray Criticism

 




Liverpool throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark believes it was unprofessional from ex-Everton man Andy Gray to ridicule his appointment by Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.

When news came out last year that Premier League side Liverpool had employed a throw-in coach, it was received with bemusement from some and criticism from others.  


 



One among those to criticise the appointment was former Everton striker Gray, who scoffed at the concept of a throw-in coach.

Gronnemark, who remains as a throw-in coach at the Merseyside-based club, was not affected by the 63-year-old's view and wishes instead that Gray had been keen to learn more about his role.
 


Gronnemark feels Gray was being unprofessional when he laughed at Liverpool's decision to bring in a throw-in coach last year.
 



It didn’t bother me, I actually felt a little bit sorry for Andy Gray”, Gronnemark told The Athletic.

If a guy looks at something new and doesn’t understand it, you have two choices. Either laugh at it or try to find out more about it.
 


"I just wish he’d been a bit more curious and asked why would a world-class coach like Jurgen Klopp invite him? It would have made a good feature on their show.

Instead it was a bit like they were talking in the pub after drinking 10 pints. I think it was unprofessional.

"Some people hoped I’d be angry but I wasn’t. The internet answered for me with the reaction he got."

Having impressed during his time with Liverpool, Gronnemark has been employed by the Reds for the whole of ongoing 2019/20 season.   
 