Another Stamford Bridge Raid – Real Madrid Pick Chelsea Star As Top Target

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante is on Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane’s transfer wish list for next summer’s transfer window.



Eden Hazard was on the top of Zidane’s list this summer and Real Madrid managed to agree a deal to take the Belgian away from Chelsea at the end of last season.













Real Madrid have signed Chelsea players for the last two consecutive end-of-season transfer windows in Thibaut Courtois and Hazard, respectively.



And it has been claimed that they could knock on Chelsea’s door again next summer as Zidane has his eyes on another Blue.



We did it! A new season with @ChelseaFC and a new trophy for our great fans. Thanks to all for the support.#cfc 🔵🔵 pic.twitter.com/YP17Bgln7O — N'Golo Kanté (@nglkante) May 30, 2019



According to The Athletic, Kante is high on Zidane’s shortlist of targets for next summer as he looks to add more bite to his midfield.









The Real Madrid coach wants a ball-winner in the middle of the park and Kante has been identified as the player who is at the top of his wish list.



However, Courtois and Hazard had one year left on their respective contracts with Chelsea and the Frenchman only signed a new contract with the club in November last year.





He is also the highest-paid player in the Chelsea squad and has shown little interest in leaving the club.



But Real Madrid want him and are likely to try to enter into another set of negotiations with Chelsea for the 29-year-old next summer.

