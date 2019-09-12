Arsenal Goal One Of My Best – Mohamed Salah

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has revealed that his second goal against Arsenal last month is one of the best goals he has scored for the club.



The Reds' sponsors, Standard Chartered, have named Salah, who has scored three league goals so far, as their August Player of the Month ahead of Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.













The Egyptian scored the Reds' first goal of their Premier League campaign against Norwich and then scored a brace against London-based club Arsenal at Anfield.



While the first goal he scored against the Gunners was from the penalty spot, the second one saw him speed past David Luiz on the right touchline before driving a shot into the bottom left corner of Bernd Leno's goal.



Salah, who did not head off on international duty this month, believes it was one of his best goals in a Red shirt, especially considering it killed the game off, but stressed that the focus is on winning games rather than scoring goals.









“Yes, it [goal against Arsenal] was one of my best", Salah told LFC TV.



"I can’t say it was my best one so far, but I liked it.





“It was an important time for the team to feel comfortable in the game because the score was 2-0 and they had played well.



"We needed to kill the game and I think that goal made a difference.



“It is always good to score goals, but as I have said many times, the most important thing is for the team winning the game.



"As long as we’re winning, it doesn’t matter who scores.”



Liverpool take on Newcastle United at Anfield this weekend and Salah, who has only scored at home this season, will be looking to help the team to victory.

