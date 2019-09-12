Asked About Premier League’s Best, Fenerbahce Defender Picks Crystal Palace Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Fenerbahce centre-back Zanka believes Wilfried Zaha is one of the top players in the Premier League, but gets more freedom on the pitch because he plays for Crystal Palace.



Zaha wanted to exit Crystal Palace in the summer when Arsenal wanted him and pleaded with the Eagles board to let him leave for the Gunners.













But Crystal Palace did not want to sell him for a price that was well below their expectations and Arsenal eventually signed Nicolas Pepe from Lille for a club-record fee.



Zanka rates Zaha as one of the best players in the Premier League, and the defender, now playing at Fenerbahce, indicated that staying at Crystal Palace could be more beneficial for the player.





He believes the Ivory Coast international makes an impact on the pitch as at a small club like Crystal Palace he has been given the freedom to do whatever he wants when he is on the ball.







“Wilfrid Zaha from Crystal Palace is a very good player”, Zanka, asked about the best player in the Premier League, told Turkish outlet Skor.



“He has more freedom on the pitch because he plays for a smaller team.





“He is free to do what he wants.”



Zaha scored ten Premier League goals last season but is yet to score or provide an assist for a team-mate this term in a Crystal Palace shirt.

