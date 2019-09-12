Better Than Liverpool’s, Better Than Sunderland’s – Simon Mignolet On Club Brugge’s Facilities

Follow @insidefutbol





Belgian goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has claimed that Club Brugge’s training facilities are better than he experienced at Liverpool and Sunderland during his time in England.



After being the second choice goalkeeper at Liverpool for more than 18 months, the Belgian eventually left the Reds for Club Brugge during the last summer transfer window.













The 31-year-old is the definite first choice at Club Brugge and has already made seven appearances for the club, including playing four Champions League qualifying games.



Mignolet is enjoying playing week-in-week-out again and he is impressed by the training facilities on offer in Belgium.





He insisted that the Belgian giants have even better training facilities than European champions Liverpool and another of his former clubs in the shape of Sunderland.







The goalkeeper stressed that Club Brugge's training complex even shades the training facilities of the Belgium national team.



“This is better than Melwood, Liverpool’s training ground”, Mignolet told Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws.





“Better than those of Sunderland and the training complex of Belgium in Tubize.



“Nothing is really missing here and I mean it.



“If you are present somewhere every day as a player, the defects quickly come to light. In Liverpool there was no swimming pool, in Sunderland, there were no hotel rooms.



“Everything is there here for a player to get better.”



Mignolet made 245 appearances in the Premier League for Sunderland and Liverpool combined, but is now enjoying playing week in, week out, for one of Belgium's top clubs.

