Chelsea Could Net Bumper Fee If Eden Hazard Add-ons Activated

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea believe they could get as much as £150m from Belgian superstar Eden Hazard’s departure to Real Madrid this summer.



Hazard only had a year left on his contract at Chelsea and the Blues agreed to let him join Real Madrid in one of the big-money deals of the summer transfer window.













Real Madrid have agreed to pay an initial fee of £89m to Chelsea to take the winger to the Santiago Bernabeu as one of the new marquee names in their squad.



However, Chelsea are confident that they are going to earn much more from the departure of a player who could have walked away on a free transfer at the end of the season.





According to The Athletic, the deal could eventually earn Chelsea whopping £150m in the future.







A series of add-ons relating to performances and trophies have been attached to the agreement between the two clubs.



Chelsea are confident that Hazard will do well enough to trigger those clauses and earn £150m as a transfer fee.





The 28-year-old winger is yet to feature in a competitive game for Real Madrid this season and is recovering from a hamstring injury.

