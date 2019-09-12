Claim Made Over Level of Offers Leeds United Rejected For Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United rejected bids to the tune of £27m from Premier League clubs for Kalvin Phillips in their attempt to keep him at Elland Road, it has been claimed.



The 23-year-old midfielder signed a new long-term contract with Leeds last week to pledge his long term future at the club.













Leeds were desperate to keep the midfielder at the club and resisted temptations to sell him to Premier League suitors in the summer.



Aston Villa pushed to land him ahead of their return to the Premier League and Sheffield United and Burnley were also interested in snaring him away from the Yorkshire giants.



🎁 | We’ve got a signed @Kalvinphillips #LUFC shirt to giveaway! RT and like this post before 5pm on Wednesday to be entered! T&Cs apply. pic.twitter.com/3qchW9yPnY — Leeds United (@LUFC) September 9, 2019



But Leeds decided against selling the midfielder and according to The Athletic, they rejected bids up to £27m in the summer to keep him at Elland Road.









Leeds promised Marcelo Bielsa that Phillips would not be sold as part of their pitch to convince the Argentine to stay at the club beyond the summer.



The Whites felt that the head coach could have resigned had they accepted a bid for the midfielder.





Phillips is now earning around £20,000 per week and has moved into the bracket of the top earners at Leeds along with Patrick Bamford and Kiko Casilla.



However, the midfielder is tipped to have a release clause in his contract should Leeds again fail to earn promotion to the Premier League this season.

