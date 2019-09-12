Former Serie A Coach Baffled By Alexis Sanchez’s Manchester United Spell

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Udinese coach Francesco Guidolin has conceded that he is not sure why Alexis Sanchez flopped so badly at Manchester United.



Sanchez left Manchester United for Inter on a season-long loan dealm with the Nerazzurri agreeing to pay the lion’s share of his massive wages for this season.













The Chilean scored just five goals during his 18-month stint at Old Trafford and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was keen to move him on, despite lacking depth in his Manchester United squad.



He did light up the Premier League at Arsenal, but Guidolin, who coached the player at Udinese, is not certain what went wrong for Sanchez at Manchester United, following his move from Arsenal.





The former Swansea boss also insisted that at Arsenal he looked like a player who wanted to reach the top of the game.









He stressed the winger he saw at Udinese was happy and just wanted to work as hard as possible.



“I don’t know what happened to him in Manchester”, Guidolin told Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport.





“But in the early years at Arsenal I saw a player who wanted to be the best in the world. He went pretty close to becoming it.



“He was always humble, surely money and success didn’t change him.



“He was always happy and helpful and he never stopped training, we had to stop him.”



Sanchez will hope to rekindle his career in Italy and convince Inter to try and sign him on a permanent deal next summer.

