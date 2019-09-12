He Helps Me – Rangers Talent Singles Out Senior Star For Praise

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers youngster Dapo Mebude has named Jermain Defoe as his Gers idol and stressed how the striker has helped him improve as a player.



Among the array of exciting prospects in the Rangers academy, knocking on Steven Gerrard's door for first-team opportunities, is 18-year-old centre-forward Mebude.













The youngster, who rose through the ranks of the academy, made his senior team debut for the Light Blues in their 2-1 defeat to Kilmarnock in the league in May, coming on as a substitute for Daniel Candeias in the 63rd minute.



Gelling with the senior players in the squad could take time for some youngsters, but Rangers striker Defoe made sure Mebude was at ease when he was called up to the first team, the youngster has revealed.



Mebude named the former Tottenham Hotspur man as the player he looks up to in the Rangers squad, with the 36-year-old's positioning, helping mentality and achievements being key factors.









"I would say Jermain Defoe [is the player I look up to]", Mebude wrote in a Twitter Q&A.



"He plays in my position, he has helped me a lot and is easy to learn from.





"He has done it all in the game. He helps me out quite a lot."



The 18-year-old also revealed how helpful Rangers midfielders Scott Arfield and Andy Halliday have been to him, while stressing Defoe's influence on him.



"I would say Scott Arfield and Andy Halliday have been really helpful to me and all the younger players. They have really helped me settle in", Mebude said.



"Jermain Defoe has also taken me under his wing so learning from someone like him does me the world of good."



Having made his senior team debut for Rangers last season, Mebude will now be looking to get more first-team playing time under his belt this term.

