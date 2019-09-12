He’s Got Electric Feet – Rangers Youth Boss Pleased With Senior Duo’s Contribution

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers development squad coach Graeme Murty has heaped praise on Gers senior team players Jamie Murphy and Eros Grezda.



Murphy and Grezda, who both saw their 2018/19 seasons affected by injury, started for Rangers' reserve team in their 2-2 draw against Hibernian Under-20s on Wednesday.













Murty, who is charge of the club's development squad, was pleased with Murphy asking to play for the side and the trust he has in the youth players, while being glad that Albania international Grezda joined them.



The 44-year-old is aware that having senior team players in the squad will help the youngsters learn from them and improve as players, but feels it is down to them to take their careers forward.



Privileged to work with these guys who really put the players first in all they do. #TeamBehindTheTeam pic.twitter.com/Jkd9TJ0X8R — Graeme Murty (@GraemeMurty) May 6, 2019



However, Murty believes Murphy and Grezda have a broader understanding of football, something that the young players often do not bring to the table.







“Jamie actually asked to play, so for him to want to come and play in this group I think shows that he trusts this group", Murty told Rangers' official site.



“He knows that we are going to give him the ball and he knows that we can handle the ball and we can actually serve as a vehicle for him to get to where he wants to be.





“Having Eros with us as we have done, he is a full international, the guy's got electric feet and an understanding of the broader game that our guys sometimes don’t have so for us to learn of them is really good.



“Our guys are in charge of their own careers and they have to drive their own careers now and having those guys along will give them guidelines and steps on how they are going to make improvements but ultimately they need to own it and push forward with their own development."



Rangers first team will take on Livingston at Ibrox in the league this weekend, while Murty's development squad will face Ballymena United in the third round of the Scottish Challenge Cup next Wednesday.

