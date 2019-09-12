XRegister
12/09/2019 - 12:55 BST

He’s Got Such Passion – Liverpool Assistant Pleased With New Boy

 




Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders has lauded Reds goalkeeper Adrian for his passion and revealed that players with such passion always have a spot at the club.

It had been just four days after Adrian signed for Liverpool, as second-choice goalkeeper, when he was forced to come for an injured Alisson in the side's league opener against Norwich.  


 



Another five days later the Spaniard stood in between the sticks against Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup, which he went on to win for Liverpool by saving Tammy Abraham's penalty in the shootout.

A| lack of time to settle in at the Merseyside-based club did not keep the former West Ham man from happily embracing the pressure of guarding Liverpool's goal in the absence of first-choice goalkeeper Alisson and that is something that impressed Jurgen Klopp's assistant Lijnders.
 


The 36-year-old is an admirer of the passion that Adrian, who has been enthusiastically posting about Liverpool on his Twitter account since arriving at the club, possesses and feels that zestful players like him always have a spot in the team.
 



"He is an experienced goalkeeper but still very passionate, and the passionate ones will always have a spot at Liverpool FC", Lijnders told the club's official site.

"For me, it says a lot about our team that this adaptation process went like that.
 


"By the way, sometimes it’s just better to have no time to think to enter a situation of high pressure and handle everything on your intuition."

Adrian kept his first clean sheet with Liverpool against Burnley before going into the international break and will be hoping to earn his second when the Reds host Newcastle this weekend.   
 