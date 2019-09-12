XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

12/09/2019 - 12:50 BST

He’s Not Best Player In World – Rafael van der Vaart On Liverpool Star

 




Former Tottenham Hotspur star Rafael van der Vaart has admitted that Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is a special player, but stressed he is not the best in the world.

Van Dijk played a massive part in Liverpool finishing just a point behind Manchester City in the Premier League title race and the Reds winning the Champions League last season.  


 



The Dutch defender has made it to the three-man shortlist for the prestigious Ballon d’Or award and there are suggestions that he could be the favourite to win it in the coming months.

Van der Vaart admits that his compatriot is a special player, but insisted that calling him the best player in the world would be a stretch.
 


While he stressed that comparing defenders and forwards is pointless, the Dutchman still feels Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are a cut above anyone else.
 



“He is not the best player in the world”, Van der Vaart told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

“But he is special.
 


“Messi and Ronaldo are the best, but you cannot compare defenders with forwards.”

Fabio Cannavaro was the last defender to win the Ballon d’Or following his exploits in leading Italy to their 2006 World Cup triumph in Germany.   
 