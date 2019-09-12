XRegister
06 October 2018

12/09/2019 - 21:34 BST

I Try To Reflect Frank Lampard’s Passion For Chelsea, Blues Star Admits

 




Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has opened up on how Blues manager Frank Lampard has influenced his time at the club.

In the 2013/14 season, Azpilicueta and Lampard helped Chelsea to a third-place finish in the Premier League, falling four points short of champions Manchester City.  


 



Five years down the line, the Spaniard is the Blues' captain and the Englishman, who has been retired as a player for two years, their manager.

Having played with and under him, Lampard's unfiltered passion for Chelsea and his desire to win has influenced Azpilicueta as a player, admits the 30-year-old.
 


The right-back has revealed that witnessing Lampard's passion for Chelsea, both as a player and manager, has helped him connect with the club on and off the pitch.



"It is something I could see when we were sharing the dressing room, now I can see it as a manager", Azpilicueta told Chelsea's official site.

"His passion, his desire to win. He is a winner.
 


"I reflect that in myself, the way I come here to Cobham.

"I know the club quite well, a lot of people who are around and I really feel involved in the day-to-day club life.

"I have passion when I go to the training ground.

"I always like to win every single possession game or whatever in training.

"I want to get that into the games where I am very proud to lead the team."

Azpilicueta became the first Spaniard to lift a European trophy as a captain at a club outside Spain when he won the Europa League last season and is hopeful that he can lead the Blues to more accolades this season.   
 