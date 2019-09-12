John Terry Will Become A Manager For Sure – Roberto Di Matteo

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Aston Villa and Chelsea manager Roberto Di Matteo believes John Terry has all the tools to have a bright coaching career in football.



The Chelsea legend has been part of Aston Villa’s coaching staff since last year and played a role in the Villans earning promotion back to the Premier League last season.













Terry has the ambition to become a manager in the future and Di Matteo feels Aston Villa did smart business by having the former defender on board, first as a player and then as a coach.



The Italian also managed Terry as a player at Chelsea and insisted that he has always been a student of the game.



He is certain that the former Blue will go on to become a manager at some point in the future after learning from Dean Smith and the other coaches at Aston Villa.







Di Matteo told The Athletic: “If you can sign JT, you get him.



“He’s a guy who makes things easier for the manager.





“He, too, will be there as a manager in the future.



"As a player, he was writing down some of the sessions and he’s now gained so much experience from the managers he’s worked under.”



Terry spent a season at Aston Villa as a player before hanging up his boots and joining the coaching staff.

