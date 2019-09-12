XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

12/09/2019 - 20:49 BST

John Terry Will Become A Manager For Sure – Roberto Di Matteo

 




Former Aston Villa and Chelsea manager Roberto Di Matteo believes John Terry has all the tools to have a bright coaching career in football.

The Chelsea legend has been part of Aston Villa’s coaching staff since last year and played a role in the Villans earning promotion back to the Premier League last season.  


 



Terry has the ambition to become a manager in the future and Di Matteo feels Aston Villa did smart business by having the former defender on board, first as a player and then as a coach.

The Italian also managed Terry as a player at Chelsea and insisted that he has always been a student of the game.
 


He is certain that the former Blue will go on to become a manager at some point in the future after learning from Dean Smith and the other coaches at Aston Villa.



Di Matteo told The Athletic: “If you can sign JT, you get him.

“He’s a guy who makes things easier for the manager.
 


“He, too, will be there as a manager in the future.

"As a player, he was writing down some of the sessions and he’s now gained so much experience from the managers he’s worked under.”

Terry spent a season at Aston Villa as a player before hanging up his boots and joining the coaching staff.   
 