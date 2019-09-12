Napoli Key Man Remains Doubt For Liverpool Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli attacker Lorenzo Insigne continues to remain a major doubt for the Azzurri's Champions League clash against Liverpool next week.



Liverpool and Napoli faced each other in the Champions League group stage last season and have again been clubbed together in the same group this time around as well.













They have been placed Group E of the Champions League, along with Austrian outfit Red Bull Salzburg and Belgian giants Genk.



The two outstanding teams of the group will clash in matchday one of the Champions League, when Napoli host Liverpool at Stadio San Paulo.



Lorenzo Insigne scored twice in Napoli's thrilling 4-3 win at Fiorentina.



One to watch in the #UCL? pic.twitter.com/jbtGbZOIfH — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 24, 2019



And according to Italian daily Il Mattino, question marks over whether Insigne will be able to feature in the game have continued to persist.







The 28-year-old winger picked up a muscle injury Napoli’s 4-3 defeat against Juventus and missed Italy’s European Championship qualifiers.



Napoli have been treating Insigne’s injury with kid gloves and he is undergoing a special program to make sure that he completely recuperates in time for the big Champions League game.





While Napoli are hopeful that the 28-year-old will make it, there are doubts whether coach Carlo Ancelotti will be able to call upon the services of his speedy forward when the time comes next Tuesday.



Insigne has scored two goals and has registered the same number of assists to his name this season in two appearances.

