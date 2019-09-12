XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

12/09/2019 - 16:30 BST

Napoli Key Man Remains Doubt For Liverpool Clash

 




Napoli attacker Lorenzo Insigne continues to remain a major doubt for the Azzurri's Champions League clash against Liverpool next week.

Liverpool and Napoli faced each other in the Champions League group stage last season and have again been clubbed together in the same group this time around as well.  


 



They have been placed Group E of the Champions League, along with Austrian outfit Red Bull Salzburg and Belgian giants Genk.

The two outstanding teams of the group will clash in matchday one of the Champions League, when Napoli host Liverpool at Stadio San Paulo.
 


And according to Italian daily Il Mattino, question marks over whether Insigne will be able to feature in the game have continued to persist.



The 28-year-old winger picked up a muscle injury Napoli’s 4-3 defeat against Juventus and missed Italy’s European Championship qualifiers.

Napoli have been treating Insigne’s injury with kid gloves and he is undergoing a special program to make sure that he completely recuperates in time for the big Champions League game.
 


While Napoli are hopeful that the 28-year-old will make it, there are doubts whether coach Carlo Ancelotti will be able to call upon the services of his speedy forward when the time comes next Tuesday.

Insigne has scored two goals and has registered the same number of assists to his name this season in two appearances.   
 