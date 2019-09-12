New Leeds United Contracts More Club Decision Than Marcelo Bielsa Driven

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United’s decision to offer a number of their players new long term contracts was more of a club decision than a request from Marcelo Bielsa, it has been claimed.



Bielsa almost took Leeds to the Premier League last season when the Whites finished desperately close to the Championship top two and eventually lost a playoff semi-final tie to Derby County.













Leeds have made another solid start to the season and are favourites to be in the promotion race again at the end of the current campaign.



The Whites have also tied up a number of their key players such as Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas on new long term deals; Mateusz Klich is tipped to soon follow suit.



✍️ | #LUFC are delighted to announce Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas have signed new contracts with the club — Leeds United (@LUFC) September 11, 2019



And according to The Athletic, the long term contract offers were decisions made by the club rather than something coming from Bielsa’s desk.







Leeds had to work hard to convince the Argentine to stay for one more season at Elland Road in the summer.



The club are aware that he could walk away from Leeds next season if the club are not back in the Premier League.





And the Argentine will be 65 before Leeds kick off a campaign in the top flight, if they do go up.



Therefore, the long term health of the squad have been something Leeds have been keen to secure with the new contracts.

