XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

12/09/2019 - 12:34 BST

Out-of-favour Leeds United Star Has Lost Passion For Football

 




Out-of-favour Leeds United midfielder Ouasim Bouy has lost his passion for the game and is training at times when the first team are not at Thorp Arch.

The defensive midfielder spent last season on loan at PEC Zwolle and struggled to become a regular in the team, making just 17 Eredivisie appearances.  


 



He still has two years left on his contract at Elland Road, but Leeds have been desperate to see him leave since his return.

But the summer transfer window came and went and the former Juventus man has continued to remain on the books at the Yorkshire giants.
 


And according to The Athletic, the midfielder appears to have lost his passion for game and is tipped to see out his contract if no offers come his way.



He is nowhere close to Marcelo Bielsa’s plans and has only been training when the first team are not using the Thorp Arch facilities.

Leeds will be hoping that there is interest in Bouy when the January transfer window opens in the new year.
 


The Whites signed him from Juventus in 2017 and handed him a four-year contract, but he is yet to make an appearance for the club.   
 