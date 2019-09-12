Out-of-favour Leeds United Star Has Lost Passion For Football

Follow @insidefutbol





Out-of-favour Leeds United midfielder Ouasim Bouy has lost his passion for the game and is training at times when the first team are not at Thorp Arch.



The defensive midfielder spent last season on loan at PEC Zwolle and struggled to become a regular in the team, making just 17 Eredivisie appearances.













He still has two years left on his contract at Elland Road, but Leeds have been desperate to see him leave since his return.



But the summer transfer window came and went and the former Juventus man has continued to remain on the books at the Yorkshire giants.





And according to The Athletic, the midfielder appears to have lost his passion for game and is tipped to see out his contract if no offers come his way.







He is nowhere close to Marcelo Bielsa’s plans and has only been training when the first team are not using the Thorp Arch facilities.



Leeds will be hoping that there is interest in Bouy when the January transfer window opens in the new year.





The Whites signed him from Juventus in 2017 and handed him a four-year contract, but he is yet to make an appearance for the club.

