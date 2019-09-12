XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

12/09/2019 - 21:45 BST

Pair Can Be Premier League Players, Leeds United MD Stresses

 




Leeds United managing director Angus Kinnear has stressed that the Whites are building for a future in the Premier League the club are sure that Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas can come on the journey.

Championship club Leeds announced on Wednesday that 28-year-old defenders Dallas and Cooper have signed new contracts with the side.  


 



Cooper, who is the captain of the Peacocks, penned a five-year contract that will keep him at Elland Road until the summer of 2024, while Dallas' new four-year deal keeps him at the club until 2023.

Kinnear, who serves as Leeds' managing director, is aware of the significant roles the 'two leaders', as he calls them, play at the club on and off the pitch and is delighted to have given them new contracts.
 


Kinnear stressed the Yorkshire-based club's intention to earn promotion to the Premier League and is confident that Dallas and Cooper can play for the side in the English top flight.



"We're building the long term and we're building for a Premier League future", Kinnear told LUTV.

"We think both Stuart and Liam can be Premier League players with us.
 


"They're not only important on the pitch, but are important off it as well. They're two strong characters. Two leaders."

The duo, who have played together on five occasions in the league this season, will be looking to help Leeds to victory when the Whites take on Barnsley this weekend.   
 