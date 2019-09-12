Sad Situation – Mauricio Pochettino Disappointed With Spurs Star’s Injury

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has conceded that new signing Giovani Lo Celso’s injury has come as a disappointment for him.



The midfielder joined Tottenham on a season-long loan deal from Real Betis in the summer and has made three Premier League appearances from the bench thus far.













However, he has been ruled out until the end of October due to a hip injury and will have to wait before he can make his first start for the north London club.



Pochettino is disappointed that he will not be able to use his new signing for the next month and more, and admits that he was adapting well to his new surroundings before suffering the injury.





The Tottenham boss wants to remain positive and is hopeful that Lo Celso will be able to make an impact once he recuperates from the hip injury over the coming weeks.







Pochettino said in a press conference: “Always it’s a sad situation, very disappointed.



“For Giovani, the first months here was to adapt to a new club and new football. Everything he was doing in a very good way.





“We are all so disappointed because now we need to wait for him.



"In the same way we need to be positive, it’s not another way to take it, but we need to be positive and try to provide him with good quality training and recovery.



“In the moment that he’s ready, to be strong and start to help the team again.”



Tanguy Ndombele has returned to training and could be part of the squad when Tottenham host Crystal Palace on Saturday.

